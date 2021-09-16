Texas Tech vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) are a heavy 20-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Florida International Panthers (1-1). The game has an over/under of 54 points.
Odds for Texas Tech vs. Florida International
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Tech
-20
54
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 16.0 points above the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Red Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- This season, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- The Red Raiders put up 16.5 more points per game (33.0) than the Panthers allow (16.5).
- Texas Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.5 points.
- The Red Raiders rack up 56.0 more yards per game (369.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (313.5).
- Texas Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 313.5 yards.
- This year, the Red Raiders have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (0).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- The Panthers put up 32.5 points per game, 11.0 more than the Red Raiders allow (21.5).
- The Panthers rack up 184.0 more yards per game (497.0) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (313.0).
- Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 313.0 yards.
- The Panthers have four giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have four takeaways .
Texas Tech Top Players
- Tyler Shough leads the team with 231 passing yards (231.0 yards per game) and has a 70.8% completion percentage this year (17-of-24) while throwing one touchdown.
- Tahj Brooks has run for a team-leading 134 yards on 15 attempts (134.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- So far this year Myles Price has rushed for 8 yards on two carries (8.0 ypg).
- This season Erik Ezukanma has seven receptions for a team-high 179 receiving yards (179.0 per game).
- Travis Koontz has hauled in four catches for 28 yards (28.0 yards per game).
- This season Kaylon Geiger is averaging 11.0 yards per game, with three catches for 11 yards.
Florida International Top Players
- Max Bortenschlager leads the team with 266 passing yards (266.0 yards per game) and has a 82.4% completion percentage this year (14-of-17) while throwing two touchdowns with one interception. He also has 12 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
- D'Vonte Price has picked up a team-high 165 rushing yards (165.0 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- EJ Wilson Jr. has 43 yards on five carries (43.0 ypg).
- This season Bryce Singleton has six catches and leads the team with 149 yards (149.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Tyrese Chambers' stat line this year shows three catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 67.0 receiving yards per game.
- Rivaldo Fairweather has caught one pass for 20 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game this year.