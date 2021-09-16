Sep 11, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes against Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks safety Jeremiah Davis (11) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) are a heavy 20-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Florida International Panthers (1-1). The game has an over/under of 54 points.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -20 54

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 16.0 points above the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Red Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

The Red Raiders put up 16.5 more points per game (33.0) than the Panthers allow (16.5).

Texas Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.5 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 56.0 more yards per game (369.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (313.5).

Texas Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 313.5 yards.

This year, the Red Raiders have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (0).

Florida International Stats and Trends

The Panthers put up 32.5 points per game, 11.0 more than the Red Raiders allow (21.5).

The Panthers rack up 184.0 more yards per game (497.0) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (313.0).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 313.0 yards.

The Panthers have four giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have four takeaways .

Texas Tech Top Players

Tyler Shough leads the team with 231 passing yards (231.0 yards per game) and has a 70.8% completion percentage this year (17-of-24) while throwing one touchdown.

Tahj Brooks has run for a team-leading 134 yards on 15 attempts (134.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

So far this year Myles Price has rushed for 8 yards on two carries (8.0 ypg).

This season Erik Ezukanma has seven receptions for a team-high 179 receiving yards (179.0 per game).

Travis Koontz has hauled in four catches for 28 yards (28.0 yards per game).

This season Kaylon Geiger is averaging 11.0 yards per game, with three catches for 11 yards.

Florida International Top Players