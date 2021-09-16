Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (0-2) are two-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Toledo Rockets (1-1). The total is 58.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Toledo vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -14 58.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 2.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.5, 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 52.0 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 6.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

This year, the Rockets put up 6.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Rams surrender (33.0).

The Rockets average just 7.0 fewer yards per game (397.0), than the Rams give up per contest (404.0).

The Rockets have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have one takeaway .

Colorado State Stats and Trends

The Rams put up just 1.0 more point per game (22.0) than the Rockets allow (21.0).

The Rams average 453.5 yards per game, 93.0 more yards than the 360.5 the Rockets allow.

In games that Colorado State picks up more than 360.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (5).

Toledo Top Players

This year, Carter Bradley has recorded 183 passing yards (183.0 yards per game) while going 8-for-11 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

DeQuan Finn has churned out a team-high 82 rushing yards (82.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Bryant Koback has put up 52 rushing yards on nine carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this season. He also has three catches for 35 yards (35.0 per game).

Devin Maddox has two catches and paces his team with 91 receiving yards (91.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

DeAmonte King has caught two passes for 34 yards, averaging 34.0 yards per game this year.

