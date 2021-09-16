Troy vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

The Troy Trojans (1-1) are 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1). The total is 50.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Troy vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Troy -9.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 23.0 points more than the 27.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 62.5, 12.0 points above Saturday's total of 50.5.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

The Trojans put up 34.0 points per game, 18.5 more than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (15.5).

The Trojans average 348.0 yards per game, 127.5 more yards than the 220.5 the Golden Eagles allow per contest.

Troy is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 220.5 yards.

The Trojans have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread one time this season.

This year the Golden Eagles rack up 10.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Trojans give up (12.0).

The Golden Eagles rack up 84.5 more yards per game (348.5) than the Trojans allow per contest (264.0).

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Trojans' takeaways (4).

Troy Top Players

This year, Taylor Powell has put up 231 passing yards (231.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-28 (60.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Kimani Vidal has picked up a team-best 81 rushing yards (81.0 per game) and one touchdown.

B.J. Smith has 54 yards on 10 carries (54.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Tez Johnson has five catches and leads the team with 92 yards (92.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Luke Whittemore has added three catches for 52 yards this year. He averages 52.0 receiving yards per game.

Deshon Stoudemire has collected 35 yards on two receptions with one touchdown, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Southern Miss Top Players