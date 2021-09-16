Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 C-USA) are 13-point favorites when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-1, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 57.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UAB vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UAB -13 57.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 47 points per game, 10.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.0 points above the 52.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Blazers games have an average total of 44.0 points this season, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 75.0 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 17.5 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

The Blazers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Mean Green give up (24.5).

The Blazers collect 345.5 yards per game, 131.5 fewer yards than the 477.0 the Mean Green give up per matchup.

The Blazers have five giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Mean Green rack up 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 28.0 the Blazers allow.

The Mean Green collect 516.5 yards per game, 169.0 more yards than the 347.5 the Blazers allow.

In games that North Texas totals over 347.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (1).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

UAB Top Players

This year, Tyler Johnston III has collected 319 passing yards (319.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-21 (81% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has rushed for a team-high 78 yards on 14 attempts (78.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Dewayne McBride has 54 yards on 12 carries (54.0 ypg).

This season Trea Shropshire has five catches and leads the team with 127 yards (127.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Gerrit Prince has also chipped in with 64 yards on three catches and one touchdown. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Rajae' Johnson-Sanders has totaled 62 yards on three receptions with one touchdown, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

North Texas Top Players