UCF vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 17, 2021 against the UCF Knights (2-0). The contest has a point total set at 67.5.
Odds for UCF vs. Louisville
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-6.5
67.5
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 9.0 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.0 fewer than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 68.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UCF has one win against the spread.
- The Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- The Knights average 49.5 points per game, 26.5 more than the Cardinals give up per outing (23.0).
- When UCF records more than 23.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights collect 622.0 yards per game, 220.0 more yards than the 402.0 the Cardinals give up per outing.
- In games that UCF piles up over 402.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Knights have two turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (3).
Louisville Stats and Trends
- This year the Cardinals put up 4.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Knights surrender (22.5).
- When Louisville scores more than 22.5 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 398.0 yards per game, 117.0 more yards than the 281.0 the Knights give up.
- When Louisville amasses over 281.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (2).
UCF Top Players
- This year, Dillon Gabriel has racked up 318 passing yards (318.0 yards per game) while going 25-for-37 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 64.0 yards per game.
- Isaiah Bowser has run for a team-high 172 yards on 33 attempts (172.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 29 receiving yards on four catches (29.0 yards per game) .
- Jaylon Robinson has racked up six receptions for 140 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 140.0 receiving yards per game.
- Brandon Johnson's stat line this year shows five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 47.0 receiving yards per game.
- Ryan O'Keefe is averaging 45.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 45 yards.
Louisville Top Players
- This year, Micale Cunningham has put up 191 passing yards (191.0 yards per game) while going 22-for-37 (59.5% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has added 79 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 79.0 yards per game.
- Jalen Mitchell has 49 yards on 12 carries (49.0 ypg).
- Marshon Ford has hauled in four receptions for 50 yards, best on his team. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game.
- Josh Johnson has also chipped in with six catches for 40 yards this year. He averages 40.0 receiving yards per game.
- Jordan Watkins is averaging 35.0 yards per game, racking up four receptions for 35 yards.