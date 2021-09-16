Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Trillion Coles (33) gets a hug from tight end Zach Marsh-Wojan (85) after a touchdown against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 17, 2021 against the UCF Knights (2-0). The contest has a point total set at 67.5.

Odds for UCF vs. Louisville

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCF -6.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 9.0 points above Friday's over/under.

The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.0 fewer than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 68.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UCF has one win against the spread.

The Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

The Knights average 49.5 points per game, 26.5 more than the Cardinals give up per outing (23.0).

When UCF records more than 23.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights collect 622.0 yards per game, 220.0 more yards than the 402.0 the Cardinals give up per outing.

In games that UCF piles up over 402.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have two turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Louisville Stats and Trends

This year the Cardinals put up 4.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Knights surrender (22.5).

When Louisville scores more than 22.5 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 398.0 yards per game, 117.0 more yards than the 281.0 the Knights give up.

When Louisville amasses over 281.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

UCF Top Players

This year, Dillon Gabriel has racked up 318 passing yards (318.0 yards per game) while going 25-for-37 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Isaiah Bowser has run for a team-high 172 yards on 33 attempts (172.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 29 receiving yards on four catches (29.0 yards per game) .

Jaylon Robinson has racked up six receptions for 140 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 140.0 receiving yards per game.

Brandon Johnson's stat line this year shows five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Ryan O'Keefe is averaging 45.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 45 yards.

Louisville Top Players