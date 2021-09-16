Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) sets to pass in the second half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Martin Stadium. Washington State is an 8.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 62.

Odds for USC vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total USC -8.5 62

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents score an average of 56.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is three points more than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

This year, the Trojans average four more points per game (29) than the Cougars give up (25).

USC is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The Trojans rack up 412 yards per game, only 18.5 fewer than the 430.5 the Cougars give up per outing.

The Trojans have two giveaways this season, while the Cougars have four takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Cougars put up 33.5 points per game, nine more than the Trojans give up (24.5).

The Cougars collect 35.5 more yards per game (411) than the Trojans give up (375.5).

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Trojans have two takeaways .

USC Top Players

Kedon Slovis leads the team with 256 passing yards (256 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (24-of-36) while throwing two touchdowns.

Keaontay Ingram has 15 attempts for a team-high 86 rushing yards (86 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Vavae Malepeai has 65 yards on 14 carries (65 ypg).

Drake London has 12 catches, leading his team with 137 yards (137 ypg) this season.

Tahj Washington has also contributed with 56 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He puts up 56 receiving yards per game this year.

Erik Krommenhoek has racked up 26 yards on two receptions with one touchdown, averaging 26 yards per game.

