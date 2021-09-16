Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) and teammates during Saturday s game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the UTSA Roadrunners (2-0, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 13 points. The total is 59.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -13 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 18.0 points lower than the two team's combined 77.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 19.5 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Roadrunners games have an average total of 59.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UTSA has two wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13 points or more.

The Roadrunners average 45.5 points per game, 20.5 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per outing (25.0).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.0 points.

The Roadrunners collect 133.5 more yards per game (462.0) than the Blue Raiders allow per matchup (328.5).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 328.5 yards.

This year, the Roadrunners have one turnover, three fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (4).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more.

The Blue Raiders rack up 17.0 more points per game (32.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (15.0).

The Blue Raiders collect 76.5 more yards per game (345.5) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (269.0).

Middle Tennessee is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 269.0 yards.

This year the Blue Raiders have one turnover, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (3).

UTSA Top Players

Frank Harris has thrown for 280 yards while completing 62.5% of his passes (20-of-32), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (280.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball eight times for 33 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Sincere McCormick has rushed for a team-high 117 yards on 31 carries (117.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Brenden Brady has run for 67 yards on 11 carries (67.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

This season Zakhari Franklin has 10 receptions for a team-high 155 receiving yards (155.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus has also added six catches for 73 yards this year. He averages 73.0 receiving yards per game.

De'Corian Clark has totaled 43 yards on one catches, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Middle Tennessee Top Players