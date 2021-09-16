Wake Forest vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Florida State Seminoles (0-2, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Truist Field. The over/under is 61.5 for the game.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 18.0 points above the 43.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 61.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- This year, the Demon Deacons average 11.0 more points per game (41.5) than the Seminoles surrender (30.5).
- Wake Forest is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Demon Deacons collect 382.5 yards per game, only 8.0 fewer than the 390.5 the Seminoles give up per matchup.
- The Demon Deacons have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seminoles.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- The Seminoles have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Seminoles average 14.5 more points per game (27.5) than the Demon Deacons allow (13.0).
- Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 13.0 points.
- The Seminoles average 84.5 more yards per game (388.5) than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (304.0).
- Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 304.0 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Demon Deacons have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Wake Forest Top Players
- Sam Hartman leads his team with 182 passing yards (182.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage (17-of-26), throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
- Christian Beal-Smith has run for a team-leading 74 yards on 11 carries (74.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- So far this year Justice Ellison has run for 48 yards on nine carries (48.0 ypg).
- A.T. Perry has four catches and paces his team with 81 receiving yards (81.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jaquarii Roberson has hauled in six catches for 46 yards (46.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Ke'Shawn Williams has collected 21 yards on three receptions with one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
Florida State Top Players
- Jordan Travis has passed for 130 yards while completing 47.4% of his throws (9-of-19), with two touchdowns and three interceptions (130.0 yards per game).
- Jashaun Corbin has rushed for a team-leading 144 yards on 15 attempts (144.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Treshaun Ward has rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries (76.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- This season Ja'Khi Douglas has three catches and leads the team with 80 yards (80.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Keyshawn Helton's stat line this year shows four catches for 53 yards. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Malik McClain has caught one pass for 21 yards, averaging 21.0 receiving yards per game.