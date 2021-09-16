Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (0-2, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Truist Field. The over/under is 61.5 for the game.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -4.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 18.0 points above the 43.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 61.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

This year, the Demon Deacons average 11.0 more points per game (41.5) than the Seminoles surrender (30.5).

Wake Forest is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 382.5 yards per game, only 8.0 fewer than the 390.5 the Seminoles give up per matchup.

The Demon Deacons have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seminoles.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Seminoles average 14.5 more points per game (27.5) than the Demon Deacons allow (13.0).

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 13.0 points.

The Seminoles average 84.5 more yards per game (388.5) than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (304.0).

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 304.0 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Demon Deacons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Wake Forest Top Players

Sam Hartman leads his team with 182 passing yards (182.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage (17-of-26), throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Christian Beal-Smith has run for a team-leading 74 yards on 11 carries (74.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

So far this year Justice Ellison has run for 48 yards on nine carries (48.0 ypg).

A.T. Perry has four catches and paces his team with 81 receiving yards (81.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Jaquarii Roberson has hauled in six catches for 46 yards (46.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Ke'Shawn Williams has collected 21 yards on three receptions with one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

Florida State Top Players