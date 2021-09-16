Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (0-1) host the New York Giants (0-1) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in matchup between NFC East foes at FedExField. New York is a 4-point underdog. The over/under is set at 40.5.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -4 40.5

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponent combined to score over 40.5 points, the current matchup's total, in eight of 17 games last year.

Last season, eight of New York's 16 matchups went over 40.5 total points scored.

The Football Team and the Giants combined to average 2.1 less points per game a season ago than the total of 40.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.9 points per game last season, 2.4 more than the over/under for this game.

The average total the Football Team had set in games last year was 3.9 more points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Giants games in 2020 was 4.8 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.

Washington stats and trends

Washington put together an 8-7-1 ATS record last year.

The Football Team were favored by 4 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.

The Football Team scored just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Giants gave up (22.3) last year.

Washington was 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall last season when the team recorded over 22.3 points.

The Football Team averaged 317.3 yards per game last year, 32.0 fewer yards than the 349.3 the Giants gave up per outing.

When Washington picked up more than 349.3 yards last season, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

Last year the Football Team turned the ball over 27 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (22).

Giants stats and trends

New York won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Giants were an underdog by 4 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

In New York's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total three times.

The Giants averaged 17.5 points per game last season, 3.1 fewer than the Football Team gave up (20.6).

When New York scored more than 20.6 points last year, it was 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Giants racked up just 5.0 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Football Team allowed per contest (304.6) last year.

When New York totaled over 304.6 yards last year, the team was 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, one fewer times than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

Washington Top Players

Kyle Allen collected 610 passing yards (67.8 yards per game) with a 69% completion percentage last year (60-of-87), while throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Antonio Gibson ran for 795 yards on 170 carries (49.7 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 247 yards.

J.D. McKissic amassed 365 rushing yards on 85 carries (22.8 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground, last year. He also caught 80 passes for 589 yards (36.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Last season, Terry McLaurin hauled in 87 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,118 yards (69.9 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Logan Thomas' stat line last year showed 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns. He put up 41.9 receiving yards per game and was targeted 110 times.

Giants Top Players

Daniel Jones threw for 2,943 yards while completing 62.5% of his passes (280-of-448), with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year (183.9 yards per game). He also carried the ball 65 times for 423 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.

Devontae Booker amassed 423 rushing yards on 93 carries (26.4 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground last season.

Last season Darius Slayton was targeted 96 times and notched 50 catches for 751 yards (46.9 ypg) with three touchdowns.

Sterling Shepard also added 656 yards on 66 catches and three touchdowns. He was targeted 90 times and averaged 54.7 receiving yards per game last year.

Evan Engram totaled 654 yards on 63 catches with one touchdown in 2020, averaging 40.9 yards per game (on 109 targets).

