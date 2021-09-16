Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake during warm ups against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Washington Huskies (0-2) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as an overwhelming 17-point underdog. The contest's point total is 58.

Odds for Washington vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Washington -17 58

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 4.5 points higher than the combined 53.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 60 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.0 more than the 58 over/under in this contest.

Huskies games have an average total of 47.5 points this season, 10.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58-point over/under for this game is 6.5 points below the 64.5 points per game average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

The Huskies rack up 8.5 points per game, 29.5 fewer than the Red Wolves surrender per contest (38.0).

The Huskies rack up 192.0 fewer yards per game (317.0), than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (509.0).

The Huskies have four giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have four takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

This season the Red Wolves rack up 23.0 more points per game (45.0) than the Huskies surrender (22.0).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 287.0 more yards per game (596.5) than the Huskies allow (309.5).

In games that Arkansas State amasses more than 309.5 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Huskies have forced (0).

Washington Top Players

This season, Dylan Morris has recorded 226 passing yards (226.0 yards per game) while completing 27 of 46 passes (58.7% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Richard Newton has run for a team-high 62 yards on 17 carries (62.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 23 receiving yards on four catches (23.0 yards per game) .

Giles Jackson has rushed for 19 yards on two carries (19.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Cade Otton has eight catches and leads the team with 82 yards (82.0 per game).

Taj Davis has hauled in six catches for 59 yards (59.0 yards per game).

This season Cameron Davis is averaging 29.0 yards per game, with three catches for 29 yards.

