West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The contest has a point total of 50.5.
Odds for West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
West Virginia
-2.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 20.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 27 points per game, 23.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 55.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- So far this year West Virginia has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- The Mountaineers rack up 45 points per game, 33 more than the Hokies allow per outing (12).
- West Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 12 points.
- The Mountaineers average 82 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hokies give up per outing (351.5).
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over four times, while the Hokies have forced four.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- So far this season Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- This year the Hokies score 11 more points per game (26) than the Mountaineers surrender (15).
- Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 15 points.
- The Hokies collect 44 more yards per game (339.5) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (295.5).
- Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 295.5 yards.
- This year the Hokies have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (1).
West Virginia Top Players
- Jarret Doege has passed for 277 yards while completing 60% of his throws (24-of-40), with one touchdown and two interceptions (277 yards per game).
- Leddie Brown has churned out a team-high 73 rushing yards (73 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has added four catches for 43 yards (43 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.
- Sam James has racked up five receptions for 65 yards, best on his team. He averages 65 receiving yards per game.
- Sean Ryan has hauled in three catches for 48 yards (48 yards per game).
Virginia Tech Top Players
- Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 169 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes (12-of-19), with one touchdown and one interception this year (169 yards per game). He's also carried the ball nine times for 42 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42 yards per game.
- Jalen Holston has 13 attempts for a team-high 49 rushing yards (49 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Raheem Blackshear has hauled in three passes for a team-high 66 yards. He averages 66 yards per game.
- Tre Turner has hauled in four catches for 64 yards (64 yards per game).
- James Mitchell has caught three passes for 36 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36 yards per game this year.