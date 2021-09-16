Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) runs after a catch and stiff arms Long Island Sharks defensive back Rudy Silvera (25) during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The contest has a point total of 50.5.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -2.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 20.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 27 points per game, 23.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 55.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

So far this year West Virginia has one win against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

The Mountaineers rack up 45 points per game, 33 more than the Hokies allow per outing (12).

West Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 12 points.

The Mountaineers average 82 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hokies give up per outing (351.5).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over four times, while the Hokies have forced four.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

So far this season Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

This year the Hokies score 11 more points per game (26) than the Mountaineers surrender (15).

Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 15 points.

The Hokies collect 44 more yards per game (339.5) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (295.5).

Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 295.5 yards.

This year the Hokies have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (1).

West Virginia Top Players

Jarret Doege has passed for 277 yards while completing 60% of his throws (24-of-40), with one touchdown and two interceptions (277 yards per game).

Leddie Brown has churned out a team-high 73 rushing yards (73 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has added four catches for 43 yards (43 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Sam James has racked up five receptions for 65 yards, best on his team. He averages 65 receiving yards per game.

Sean Ryan has hauled in three catches for 48 yards (48 yards per game).

Virginia Tech Top Players