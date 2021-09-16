Wyoming vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) warms up before game against the Montana State Bobcats at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Ball State Cardinals (1-1) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0). The over/under is 53.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -7 53

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 44.5, 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 53 .

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 58.0 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

This year, the Cowboys score just 2.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Cardinals surrender (32.5).

The Cowboys rack up 371.0 yards per game, 94.0 fewer yards than the 465.0 the Cardinals give up per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

This year, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

The Cardinals put up 22.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (29.5).

The Cardinals rack up 349.5 yards per game, 49.5 fewer yards than the 399.0 the Cowboys allow.

This year the Cardinals have three turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (4).

Wyoming Top Players

Sean Chambers leads the team with 196 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage this year (15-of-26) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 51 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Xazavian Valladay has 19 attempts for a team-high 77 rushing yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Ayden Eberhardt has hauled in four receptions for 71 yards, best on his team. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.

Isaiah Neyor has hauled in three catches for 32 yards (32.0 yards per game).

Treyton Welch is averaging 25.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.

