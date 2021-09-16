Wyoming vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Ball State Cardinals (1-1) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0). The over/under is 53.
Odds for Wyoming vs. Ball State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-7
53
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 44.5, 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 53 .
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 58.0 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- This year, the Cowboys score just 2.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Cardinals surrender (32.5).
- The Cowboys rack up 371.0 yards per game, 94.0 fewer yards than the 465.0 the Cardinals give up per contest.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- This year, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- The Cardinals put up 22.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (29.5).
- The Cardinals rack up 349.5 yards per game, 49.5 fewer yards than the 399.0 the Cowboys allow.
- This year the Cardinals have three turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (4).
Wyoming Top Players
- Sean Chambers leads the team with 196 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) and has a 57.7% completion percentage this year (15-of-26) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 51 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
- Xazavian Valladay has 19 attempts for a team-high 77 rushing yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ayden Eberhardt has hauled in four receptions for 71 yards, best on his team. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.
- Isaiah Neyor has hauled in three catches for 32 yards (32.0 yards per game).
- Treyton Welch is averaging 25.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.
Ball State Top Players
- Drew Plitt leads the team with 188 passing yards (188.0 yards per game) and has a 60.7% completion percentage this year (17-of-28) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 18 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
- Will Jones has run for a team-high 93 yards on 18 carries (93.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year Carson Steele has run for 79 yards on seven carries (79.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Justin Hall has eight catches, leading his team with 137 yards (137.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.
- Yo'Heinz Tyler has also tacked on four catches for 32 yards this year. He puts up 32.0 receiving yards per game.
- Jayshon Jackson has 23 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 23.0 yards per game.