Akron Zips quarterback Kato Nelson (1) rushes for yards during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Temple Owls at InfoCision Stadium, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb 2

The Akron Zips (0-2) host the FCS Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Zips are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The contest's point total is set at 50.

Odds for Akron vs. Bryant

Favorite Spread Total Akron -10.5 50

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 36 points per game, 14 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 28 points under the 78 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Zips games this season is 53.8, 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 50.

The 44 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is six points fewer than this game's over/under.

Akron Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Akron is winless against the spread.

The Zips average 17 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (25.5).

The Zips collect 92.5 fewer yards per game (275), than the Bulldogs allow per outing (367.5).

The Zips have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Bryant Stats and Trends

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

This year the Bulldogs rack up 33.5 fewer points per game (19) than the Zips allow (52.5).

The Bulldogs average 311.5 yards per game, 206 fewer yards than the 517.5 the Zips give up.

The Bulldogs have zero giveaways this season, while the Zips have zero takeaways .

Season Stats