Appalachian State vs. Elon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) are heavily favored by 35 points against the FCS Elon Phoenix on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Elon
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 51 points per game, one more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.5, 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.
- The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Phoenix games this season.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has two wins against the spread in two games this season.
- This year, the Mountaineers put up 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Phoenix give up (23.5).
- The Mountaineers rack up 56 more yards per game (405.5) than the Phoenix give up per contest (349.5).
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Phoenix's takeaways (0).
Elon Stats and Trends
- The Phoenix score 23 points per game, comparable to the 22 the Mountaineers allow.
- The Phoenix rack up 406 yards per game, 28 more yards than the 378 the Mountaineers give up.
- The Phoenix have zero giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have two takeaways .
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Elon
28
Avg. Points Scored
23
22
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
405.5
Avg. Total Yards
406
378
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.5
2
Giveaways
0
2
Takeaways
0