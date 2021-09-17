Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark leads his Mountaineers onto the field against the East Carolina Pirates during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) are heavily favored by 35 points against the FCS Elon Phoenix on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Elon

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -35 50

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 51 points per game, one more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.5, 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Phoenix games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has two wins against the spread in two games this season.

This year, the Mountaineers put up 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Phoenix give up (23.5).

The Mountaineers rack up 56 more yards per game (405.5) than the Phoenix give up per contest (349.5).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Phoenix's takeaways (0).

Elon Stats and Trends

The Phoenix score 23 points per game, comparable to the 22 the Mountaineers allow.

The Phoenix rack up 406 yards per game, 28 more yards than the 378 the Mountaineers give up.

The Phoenix have zero giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have two takeaways .

Season Stats