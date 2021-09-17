Sep 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs by UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 BYU Cougars (2-0) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The total for this game has been set at 51 points.

Odds for Arizona State vs. BYU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -3.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 13.0 points lower than the two team's combined 64 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 28.5 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 55.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

This season, the Sun Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

The Sun Devils rack up 39.0 points per game, 22.5 more than the Cougars surrender per outing (16.5).

When Arizona State puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 58.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Cougars give up per outing (383.0).

Arizona State is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 383.0 yards.

The Sun Devils have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has one win against the spread in two games this season.

This year, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

This year the Cougars score 13.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Sun Devils give up (12.0).

BYU is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 12.0 points.

The Cougars rack up 178.5 more yards per game (368.0) than the Sun Devils allow (189.5).

In games that BYU picks up over 189.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Cougars have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (4).

Arizona State Top Players

Jayden Daniels leads the team with 132 passing yards (132.0 yards per game) and has a 83.3% completion percentage this year (10-of-12) . He also has 40 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Rachaad White has run for a team-leading 58 yards on seven carries (58.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has run for 52 yards on six carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Curtis Hodges has two catches and paces his team with 56 receiving yards (56.0 ypg).

Andre Johnson has contributed with two catches for 37 yards this year. He averages 37.0 receiving yards per game.

Ricky Pearsall is averaging 27.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 27 yards.

BYU Top Players