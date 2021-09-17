Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) and California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (0-2) are heavily favored by 25 points against the FCS Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 50 points for the outing.

Odds for Cal vs. Sacramento State

Favorite Spread Total Cal -25 50

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 42 points per game, 8.0 less than the total in this contest.

The 48.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 49.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50 .

The 36.5 PPG average total in Hornets games this season is 13.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has covered the spread one time this season.

This year, the Golden Bears put up 4.0 more points per game (24.5) than the Hornets allow (20.5).

The Golden Bears average 106.5 more yards per game (386.0) than the Hornets give up per outing (279.5).

In games that Cal totals over 279.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Hornets have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Sacramento State Stats and Trends

The Hornets score 17.5 points per game, 10.5 fewer than the Golden Bears allow (28.0).

The Hornets collect just 7.5 fewer yards per game (428.0) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (435.5).

The Hornets have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Golden Bears have forced turnovers (2).

Season Stats