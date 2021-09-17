Florida Atlantic vs. Fordham College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Willie Taggart and Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen greet after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) host the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are heavily favored by 32 points in the outing. The point total is 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Fordham

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -32 48.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 7.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.0 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Owls games this season is 50.5, 2.0 points more than Saturday's total of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 10.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida Atlantic is undefeated against the spread.

The Owls average 13.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Rams allow (39.0).

The Owls collect 447.0 yards per game, 130.5 more yards than the 316.5 the Rams allow per outing.

In games that Florida Atlantic amasses more than 316.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Owls have turned the ball over two times, while the Rams have forced two.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

Fordham Stats and Trends

This year the Rams average 5.5 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Owls surrender (20.5).

The Rams rack up 259.0 fewer yards per game (146.0) than the Owls allow per contest (405.0).

This year the Rams have three turnovers, one fewer than the Owls have takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats