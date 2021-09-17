September 18, 2021
BETTING
Houston vs. Grambling College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on in the second half against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (1-1) are heavily favored by 39.5 points over the FCS Grambling Tigers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

Odds for Houston vs. Grambling

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Houston vs Grambling Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Houston

-39.5

51.5

Over/Under Insights

  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.5, is 11.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 6.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 47.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

  • Houston has one win against the spread in two games this year.
  • The Cougars put up 9.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Tigers surrender (23.5).
  • The Cougars rack up 322.0 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 219.5 the Tigers give up per contest.
  • Houston is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 219.5 yards.
  • This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (1).
Grambling Stats and Trends

  • This season the Tigers put up 14.5 fewer points per game (8.0) than the Cougars surrender (22.5).
  • The Tigers rack up 223.5 fewer yards per game (70.5) than the Cougars give up per contest (294.0).
  • The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Cougars have four takeaways .
Season Stats

HoustonStatsGrambling

32.5

Avg. Points Scored

8.0

22.5

Avg. Points Allowed

23.5

322.0

Avg. Total Yards

70.5

294.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

219.5

4

Giveaways

1

4

Takeaways

1