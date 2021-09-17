Houston vs. Grambling College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Houston Cougars (1-1) are heavily favored by 39.5 points over the FCS Grambling Tigers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.
Odds for Houston vs. Grambling
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-39.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.5, is 11.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 6.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has one win against the spread in two games this year.
- The Cougars put up 9.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Tigers surrender (23.5).
- The Cougars rack up 322.0 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 219.5 the Tigers give up per contest.
- Houston is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 219.5 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (1).
Grambling Stats and Trends
- This season the Tigers put up 14.5 fewer points per game (8.0) than the Cougars surrender (22.5).
- The Tigers rack up 223.5 fewer yards per game (70.5) than the Cougars give up per contest (294.0).
- The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Cougars have four takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Grambling
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
8.0
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
322.0
Avg. Total Yards
70.5
294.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
219.5
4
Giveaways
1
4
Takeaways
1