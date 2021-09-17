Sep 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on in the second half against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (1-1) are heavily favored by 39.5 points over the FCS Grambling Tigers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

Odds for Houston vs. Grambling

Favorite Spread Total Houston -39.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.5, is 11.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 6.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Cougars put up 9.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Tigers surrender (23.5).

The Cougars rack up 322.0 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 219.5 the Tigers give up per contest.

Houston is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 219.5 yards.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (1).

Grambling Stats and Trends

This season the Tigers put up 14.5 fewer points per game (8.0) than the Cougars surrender (22.5).

The Tigers rack up 223.5 fewer yards per game (70.5) than the Cougars give up per contest (294.0).

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Cougars have four takeaways .

Season Stats