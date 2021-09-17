Iowa State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) are overwhelming 31.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-2). The game has a point total set at 52.5.
Odds for Iowa State vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 38 points per game, 14.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cyclones games this season is 45.0, 7.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- The Cyclones score 16.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer than the Rebels give up per contest (36.0).
- The Cyclones average 129.5 fewer yards per game (337.0), than the Rebels give up per contest (466.5).
- The Cyclones have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rebels.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 31.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Rebels put up 3.0 more points per game (21.5) than the Cyclones give up (18.5).
- The Rebels average 23.0 more yards per game (247.0) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (224.0).
- The Rebels have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cyclones.
Iowa State Top Players
- This year, Brock Purdy has recorded 199 passing yards (199.0 yards per game) while going 21-for-26 (80.8% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions. He has tacked on 58 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 58.0 yards per game.
- Breece Hall has churned out a team-high 69 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on four catches for 31 yards (31.0 receiving yards per game).
- Xavier Hutchinson has seven catches and paces his team with 88 receiving yards (88.0 ypg).
- Tarique Milton has also contributed with three catches for 37 yards this year. He puts up 37.0 receiving yards per game.
UNLV Top Players
- Doug Brumfield leads the team with 117 passing yards (117.0 yards per game) and has a 41.7% completion percentage this year (5-of-12) with one interception. He also has 27 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
- Charles Williams has racked up a team-high 177 rushing yards (177.0 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams has six catches and paces his team with 87 receiving yards (87.0 ypg).
- Zyell Griffin has hauled in one catch for 23 yards (23.0 yards per game).
- This season Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has caught two passes for 15 yards, averaging 15.0 receiving yards per game.