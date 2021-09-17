Iowa State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) are overwhelming 31.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-2). The game has a point total set at 52.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -31.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 38 points per game, 14.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 45.0, 7.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

The Cyclones score 16.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer than the Rebels give up per contest (36.0).

The Cyclones average 129.5 fewer yards per game (337.0), than the Rebels give up per contest (466.5).

The Cyclones have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rebels.

UNLV Stats and Trends

The Rebels have been underdogs by 31.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Rebels put up 3.0 more points per game (21.5) than the Cyclones give up (18.5).

The Rebels average 23.0 more yards per game (247.0) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (224.0).

The Rebels have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cyclones.

Iowa State Top Players

This year, Brock Purdy has recorded 199 passing yards (199.0 yards per game) while going 21-for-26 (80.8% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions. He has tacked on 58 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 58.0 yards per game.

Breece Hall has churned out a team-high 69 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on four catches for 31 yards (31.0 receiving yards per game).

Xavier Hutchinson has seven catches and paces his team with 88 receiving yards (88.0 ypg).

Tarique Milton has also contributed with three catches for 37 yards this year. He puts up 37.0 receiving yards per game.

