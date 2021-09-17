Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops talks with a referee during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) host the FCS Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavily favored by 32 points in the contest. The point total is 47.5 for the outing.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Chattanooga

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -32 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 13.5 points greater than the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mocs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, seven more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

This year, the Wildcats average 25 more points per game (40) than the Mocs surrender (15).

Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 15 points.

The Wildcats rack up 536.5 yards per game, 265.5 more yards than the 271 the Mocs allow per contest.

Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 271 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Mocs' takeaways (0).

Chattanooga Stats and Trends

The Mocs score 20 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Wildcats give up.

When Chattanooga records more than 19 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Mocs average only 17.5 more yards per game (260) than the Wildcats allow per contest (242.5).

This year the Mocs have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (1).

Season Stats