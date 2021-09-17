Miami (OH) vs. LIU Post College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) host the FCS LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are heavily favored by 40 points in the outing. The point total is set at 55.5.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. LIU Post
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-40
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 25, is 30.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 97 points per game, 41.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in RedHawks games this season is 53.3, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 56 points per game average total in Pioneers games this season.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Miami (OH) has one win against the spread.
- The RedHawks rack up 20 points per game, 37 fewer than the Pioneers allow per matchup (57).
- The RedHawks collect 258.5 fewer yards per game (309.5) than the Pioneers allow per outing (568).
- The RedHawks have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Pioneers have forced a turnover (1) this season.
LIU Post Stats and Trends
- The Pioneers have been underdogs by 40 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- The Pioneers average 35 fewer points per game (5) than the RedHawks give up (40).
- The Pioneers rack up 221.5 fewer yards per game (193) than the RedHawks allow per contest (414.5).
- This season the Pioneers have one turnover, two fewer than the RedHawks have takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|LIU Post
20
Avg. Points Scored
5
40
Avg. Points Allowed
57
309.5
Avg. Total Yards
193
414.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
568
2
Giveaways
1
3
Takeaways
1