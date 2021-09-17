Miami (OH) vs. LIU Post College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Jack Sorenson (13) is congratulated by Miami (OH) Redhawks tight end Jack Coldiron (89) after scoring in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) host the FCS LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are heavily favored by 40 points in the outing. The point total is set at 55.5.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. LIU Post

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -40 55.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 25, is 30.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 97 points per game, 41.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 53.3, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 56 points per game average total in Pioneers games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Miami (OH) has one win against the spread.

The RedHawks rack up 20 points per game, 37 fewer than the Pioneers allow per matchup (57).

The RedHawks collect 258.5 fewer yards per game (309.5) than the Pioneers allow per outing (568).

The RedHawks have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Pioneers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

LIU Post Stats and Trends

The Pioneers have been underdogs by 40 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Pioneers average 35 fewer points per game (5) than the RedHawks give up (40).

The Pioneers rack up 221.5 fewer yards per game (193) than the RedHawks allow per contest (414.5).

This season the Pioneers have one turnover, two fewer than the RedHawks have takeaways (3).

Season Stats