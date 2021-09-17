Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (1-1) host the FCS Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored by 35.5 points in the game. The total for this game has been set at 57.5 points.

Odds for Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -35.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 48.5 points per game, 9.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 79 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 21.5 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 58.5, 1.0 point more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points higher than the 55.5 average total in Redhawks games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers average 31 points per game, 18.5 fewer than the Redhawks give up per outing (49.5).

The Tigers rack up 124 fewer yards per game (433) than the Redhawks allow per contest (557).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Redhawks' takeaways (0).

Southeast Missouri State Stats and Trends

This season the Redhawks put up 12 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Tigers allow (29.5).

The Redhawks rack up 274.5 yards per game, 222.5 fewer yards than the 497 the Tigers allow.

This season the Redhawks have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (4).

Season Stats