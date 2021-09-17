Murray State Racers quarterback Preston Rice (5) runs form Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21) in the second half of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Murray State Racers At Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bowling Green Falcons (0-2) are slight 1-point underdogs against the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The game's over/under is 46.5.

Odds for Murray State vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Murray State -1 46.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 33.5 points per game, 13.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Racers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Murray State Stats and Trends

The Racers rack up 21.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (30.0).

The Racers average 121.0 yards per game, 302.0 fewer yards than the 423.0 the Falcons give up per matchup.

The Racers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (3).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has covered the spread two times this season.

The Falcons have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.

This season the Falcons average 8.5 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Racers surrender (21.0).

The Falcons collect 72.5 more yards per game (268.0) than the Racers allow per matchup (195.5).

In games that Bowling Green churns out over 195.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Racers have forced (1).

Season Stats