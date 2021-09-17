Murray State vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Bowling Green Falcons (0-2) are slight 1-point underdogs against the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The game's over/under is 46.5.
Odds for Murray State vs. Bowling Green
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Murray State
-1
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 33.5 points per game, 13.0 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Racers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.3 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Murray State Stats and Trends
- The Racers rack up 21.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (30.0).
- The Racers average 121.0 yards per game, 302.0 fewer yards than the 423.0 the Falcons give up per matchup.
- The Racers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (3).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Falcons have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- This season the Falcons average 8.5 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Racers surrender (21.0).
- The Falcons collect 72.5 more yards per game (268.0) than the Racers allow per matchup (195.5).
- In games that Bowling Green churns out over 195.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Racers have forced (1).
Season Stats
|Murray State
|Stats
|Bowling Green
21.0
Avg. Points Scored
12.5
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.0
121.0
Avg. Total Yards
268.0
195.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.0
5
Giveaways
2
1
Takeaways
3