The Oregon State Beavers (1-1) are heavily favored by 29 points over the FCS Idaho Vandals on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Reser Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 63.5.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Idaho

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -29 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 74 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 56.5 points per game, seven fewer than this contest's over/under.

Beavers games this season feature an average total of 65 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Vandals have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 10 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Beavers rack up 33 points per game, five more than the Vandals surrender per matchup (28).

The Beavers rack up 291.5 more yards per game (460.5) than the Vandals give up per matchup (169).

When Oregon State picks up more than 169 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Vandals' takeaways (0).

Idaho Stats and Trends

This year, the Vandals are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 29 points or more.

This season the Vandals average 12.5 more points per game (41) than the Beavers give up (28.5).

The Vandals average 130.5 yards per game, 297 fewer yards than the 427.5 the Beavers allow.

The Vandals have turned the ball over one time, two fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (3).

Season Stats