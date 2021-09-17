Sep 11, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano yells at an official in the third quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) are heavily favored by 21.5 points over the FCS Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at SHI Stadium. A total of 46 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Delaware

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -21.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 23.5 points lower than the two team's combined 69.5 points per game average.

The 27.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.5 fewer than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 51, five points above Saturday's total of 46.

The 46 over/under in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 44.5 average total in Fightin' Blue Hens games this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

The Scarlet Knights rack up 22 more points per game (39) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (17).

The Scarlet Knights collect 279.5 yards per game, 34.5 fewer yards than the 314 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow per contest.

The Scarlet Knights have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Delaware Stats and Trends

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 30.5 points per game, 20 more than the Scarlet Knights allow (10.5).

Delaware is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 10.5 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens collect 375.5 yards per game, 114.5 more yards than the 261 the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have turned the ball over zero times, eight fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats