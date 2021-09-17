San Jose State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2, 0-0 MWC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup against the San Jose State Spartans (1-1, 0-0 MWC) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . The contest has an over/under of 61 points.
Odds for San Jose State vs. Hawaii
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Jose State
-6.5
61
Over/Under Insights
- Sunday's over/under is 6.3 points higher than the combined 54.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 63.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 61 over/under in this contest.
- Spartans games have an average total of 57.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 61-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 66.5 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
San Jose State Stats and Trends
- San Jose State has one win against the spread in two games this year.
- The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- This year, the Spartans average 15.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (41.3).
- The Spartans collect just 16.2 fewer yards per game (459.5) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (475.7).
- The Spartans have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (5).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Hawaii is winless against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- This season the Rainbow Warriors score 6.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans surrender (22.0).
- When Hawaii records more than 22.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 99.0 more yards per game (432.0) than the Spartans give up (333.0).
- Hawaii is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 333.0 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (1).
San Jose State Top Players
- Nick Starkel has passed for 702 yards while completing 54.8% of his throws (40-of-73), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (351.0 yards per game).
- Tyler Nevens has taken 27 carries for a team-leading 149 rushing yards (74.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- So far this year Kairee Robinson has rushed for 18 yards on seven carries (9.0 ypg). Robinson also helps out in the passing game, catching five passes for 50 (25.0 ypg).
- This season Derrick Deese, Jr. has six catches and leads the team with 135 yards (67.5 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Isaiah Hamilton has chipped in with eight catches for 131 yards this year. He averages 65.5 receiving yards per game.
- Charles Ross is averaging 62.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Hawaii Top Players
- This year, Chevan Cordeiro has recorded 525 passing yards (262.5 yards per game) while going 43-for-72 (59.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has tacked on 77 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 38.5 yards per game.
- Dae Dae Hunter has taken 23 carries for a team-leading 148 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Calvin Turner Jr. has 10 catches and leads the team with 132 yards (66.0 per game).
- Nick Mardner has hauled in seven catches for 132 yards (66.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jared Smart has caught five passes for 105 yards and one touchdown, averaging 52.5 receiving yards per game.