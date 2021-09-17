Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27)in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2, 0-0 MWC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup against the San Jose State Spartans (1-1, 0-0 MWC) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . The contest has an over/under of 61 points.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -6.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Sunday's over/under is 6.3 points higher than the combined 54.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 61 over/under in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 57.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 61-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 66.5 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

This year, the Spartans average 15.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (41.3).

The Spartans collect just 16.2 fewer yards per game (459.5) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (475.7).

The Spartans have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (5).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Hawaii is winless against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

This season the Rainbow Warriors score 6.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans surrender (22.0).

When Hawaii records more than 22.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors average 99.0 more yards per game (432.0) than the Spartans give up (333.0).

Hawaii is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 333.0 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (1).

San Jose State Top Players

Nick Starkel has passed for 702 yards while completing 54.8% of his throws (40-of-73), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (351.0 yards per game).

Tyler Nevens has taken 27 carries for a team-leading 149 rushing yards (74.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

So far this year Kairee Robinson has rushed for 18 yards on seven carries (9.0 ypg). Robinson also helps out in the passing game, catching five passes for 50 (25.0 ypg).

This season Derrick Deese, Jr. has six catches and leads the team with 135 yards (67.5 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Isaiah Hamilton has chipped in with eight catches for 131 yards this year. He averages 65.5 receiving yards per game.

Charles Ross is averaging 62.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

