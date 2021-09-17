Sep 11, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) makes a sack on Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (1-1) host the FCS Albany (NY) Great Danes on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. The Orange are heavily favored by 22 points in the outing. The contest's point total is set at 41.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Albany (NY)

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -22 41.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 28, is 13.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 35 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The Orange and their opponents have scored an average of 53.5 points per game in 2021, 12 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Great Danes games this season is 12 points more than this game's over/under.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Syracuse has one win against the spread.

This year, the Orange score four fewer points per game (18) than the Great Danes allow (22).

The Orange rack up just 17 fewer yards per game (320.5) than the Great Danes allow per outing (337.5).

The Orange have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Great Danes have forced (0).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook.

Albany (NY) Stats and Trends

This season the Great Danes score three fewer points per game (10) than the Orange surrender (13).

The Great Danes average 60.5 fewer yards per game (210) than the Orange allow per contest (270.5).

The Great Danes have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Orange have forced turnovers (1).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats