Sep 11, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) are heavily favored by 40.5 points against the FCS Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Neyland Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 51 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -40.5 51

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 8.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.5 more than the 51 total in this contest.

Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 6.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is winless against the spread this season.

This year, the Volunteers put up 3.0 fewer points per game (36.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (39.0).

The Volunteers average only 1.5 more yards per game (424.5), than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (423.0).

This year, the Volunteers have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (0).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Tech Stats and Trends

The Golden Eagles put up 16.5 fewer points per game (7.0) than the Volunteers surrender (23.5).

The Golden Eagles average 132.0 fewer yards per game (176.0) than the Volunteers give up per contest (308.0).

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over zero times, while the Volunteers have forced 0 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats