Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) are heavily favored by 40.5 points against the FCS Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Neyland Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 51 points.
Odds for Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-40.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 8.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.5 more than the 51 total in this contest.
- Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 6.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee is winless against the spread this season.
- This year, the Volunteers put up 3.0 fewer points per game (36.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (39.0).
- The Volunteers average only 1.5 more yards per game (424.5), than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (423.0).
- This year, the Volunteers have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (0).
Tennessee Tech Stats and Trends
- The Golden Eagles put up 16.5 fewer points per game (7.0) than the Volunteers surrender (23.5).
- The Golden Eagles average 132.0 fewer yards per game (176.0) than the Volunteers give up per contest (308.0).
- This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over zero times, while the Volunteers have forced 0 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Tennessee Tech
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
7.0
23.5
Avg. Points Allowed
39.0
424.5
Avg. Total Yards
176.0
308.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.0
5
Giveaways
0
0
Takeaways
0