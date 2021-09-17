Sep 4, 2021; San Marcos, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones (17) runs the ball against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Bobcat Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas State Bobcats (1-1) are favored by 10.5 points over the FCS Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The game's point total is set at 64.5.

Odds for Texas State vs. Incarnate Word

Favorite Spread Total Texas State -10.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 62 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.0 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

Bobcats games have an average total of 55.3 points this season, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.5 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has covered the spread twice this year.

This year, the Bobcats score 5.0 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).

The Bobcats collect 109.5 fewer yards per game (285.5) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (395.0).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over three times, three more than the Cardinals' takeaways (0).

Incarnate Word Stats and Trends

The Cardinals score 40.5 points per game, 17.5 more than the Bobcats give up (23.0).

Incarnate Word is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Cardinals rack up only 15.0 more yards per game (408.0) than the Bobcats give up (393.0).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Bobcats have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats