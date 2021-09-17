Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs the ball against Louisiana State Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) during the second half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (2-0). The point total for the outing is set at 63.5.

Odds for UCLA vs. Fresno State

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -11 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games have gone over 63.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 85 points per game, 21.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.2 points per game, 31.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 68.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 61.2 average total in Bulldogs games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UCLA is unbeaten against the spread.

The Bruins have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Bruins score 27.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Bulldogs give up (13.7).

UCLA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 13.7 points.

The Bruins rack up 431.0 yards per game, 184.7 more yards than the 246.3 the Bulldogs allow per outing.

UCLA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 246.3 yards.

This year, the Bruins have one turnover, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (4).

Fresno State Stats and Trends

So far this season Fresno State is undefeated against the spread.

This year, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs average 44.0 points per game, 25.5 more than the Bruins surrender (18.5).

When Fresno State puts up more than 18.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 527.3 yards per game, 203.3 more yards than the 324.0 the Bruins allow.

When Fresno State picks up over 324.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Bruins' takeaways (3).

UCLA Top Players

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads his team with 390 passing yards (195.0 per game) and has a 54.3% completion percentage (19-of-35), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 21 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 10.5 yards per game.

Zach Charbonnet has 17 carries for a team-high 223 rushing yards (111.5 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has two catches for 49 receiving yards (24.5 per game).

Brittain Brown has run for 174 yards on 30 carries (87.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

This season Greg Dulcich has four receptions for a team-high 132 receiving yards (66.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Kazmeir Allen's stat line this year shows four catches for 92 yards and one touchdown. He averages 46.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Kyle Philips has caught four passes for 61 yards and one touchdown, averaging 30.5 receiving yards per game.

