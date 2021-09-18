Arizona vs. Northern Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Wildcats (0-2) host the FCS Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored by 24.5 points in the contest. The contest has a 52-point over/under.
Odds for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-24.5
52
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 26.5, is 25.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.0 more than the 52 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 50.5, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52 .
- In 2021, games involving the Lumberjacks have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has covered the spread once this year.
- This year, the Wildcats average 23.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Lumberjacks surrender (38.0).
- The Wildcats collect 140.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Lumberjacks allow per contest (467.5).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Lumberjacks' takeaways (0).
Northern Arizona Stats and Trends
- The Lumberjacks rack up 11.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer than the Wildcats allow (31.0).
- The Lumberjacks rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (366.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (411.0).
- The Lumberjacks have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Season Stats
|Arizona
|Stats
|Northern Arizona
15.0
Avg. Points Scored
11.5
31.0
Avg. Points Allowed
38.0
327.0
Avg. Total Yards
366.5
411.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
467.5
2
Giveaways
0
0
Takeaways
0