Sep 4, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson talks with Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch after the Wildcats were defeated by the Brigham Young Cougars 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-2) host the FCS Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored by 24.5 points in the contest. The contest has a 52-point over/under.

Odds for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -24.5 52

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 26.5, is 25.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.0 more than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 50.5, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52 .

In 2021, games involving the Lumberjacks have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered the spread once this year.

This year, the Wildcats average 23.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Lumberjacks surrender (38.0).

The Wildcats collect 140.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Lumberjacks allow per contest (467.5).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Lumberjacks' takeaways (0).

Northern Arizona Stats and Trends

The Lumberjacks rack up 11.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer than the Wildcats allow (31.0).

The Lumberjacks rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (366.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (411.0).

The Lumberjacks have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Season Stats