The NC State Wolf Pack (1-1) host the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolf Pack are heavily favored by 28 points in the contest. An over/under of 44.5 is set in the game.

Odds for NC State vs. Furman

Favorite Spread Total NC State -28 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 55 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 21 points per game, 23.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 13.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 6.0 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Paladins games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has covered the spread once this season.

This year, the Wolf Pack score 18.5 more points per game (27.5) than the Paladins give up (9.0).

NC State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.0 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 430.0 yards per game, 200.0 more yards than the 230.0 the Paladins allow per contest.

NC State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 230.0 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Paladins' takeaways (0).

Furman Stats and Trends

The Paladins rack up 27.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wolf Pack give up (12.0).

When Furman records more than 12.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Paladins collect 135.5 more yards per game (429.0) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (293.5).

This year the Paladins have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (3).

Season Stats