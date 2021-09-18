Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) suffers a leg injury while making a tackle of Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (2-0) host the FCS Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are heavily favored by 39.5 points in the contest. The point total is set at 53.

Odds for Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -39.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 55.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 12.0 points greater than the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 63.0 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 42.5 PPG average total in Seawolves games this season is 10.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in two games this year.

This year, the Ducks put up 18.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Seawolves surrender (15.0).

Oregon is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 15.0 points.

The Ducks average 431.5 yards per game, 208.0 more yards than the 223.5 the Seawolves allow per outing.

Oregon is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 223.5 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Seawolves have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Stony Brook Stats and Trends

This year the Seawolves put up 3.5 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Ducks give up (26.0).

The Seawolves rack up 102.0 more yards per game (594.5) than the Ducks give up per contest (492.5).

This season the Seawolves have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (4).

Season Stats