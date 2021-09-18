Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (2-0) host the FCS Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 44.5 points for the outing.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Alcorn State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -21.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 4.5 points higher than the combined 40 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 29.5 points per game, 15.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Jaguars and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Braves have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 7.5 more than the set total in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Jaguars score 26.5 points per game, 10.0 more than the Braves allow per matchup (16.5).

South Alabama is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Jaguars collect only 8.5 more yards per game (335.5), than the Braves allow per contest (327.0).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Braves have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Alcorn State Stats and Trends

Alcorn State has one win against the spread in two games this year.

This year the Braves average just 0.5 more points per game (13.5) than the Jaguars give up (13.0).

The Braves average 47.0 more yards per game (334.5) than the Jaguars allow (287.5).

The Braves have zero giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have six takeaways .

Season Stats