South Carolina State vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Hill (14) throws against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The FCS South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) are slight 1.5-point favorites against the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for South Carolina State vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina State -1.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.7, is 20.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 76.2 points per game, 20.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 56.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 54.0 average total in Aggies games this season.

South Carolina State Stats and Trends

The Bulldogs score 22.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Aggies give up per contest (30.7).

The Bulldogs collect 340.5 fewer yards per game (117.5) than the Aggies allow per contest (458.0).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (5).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies put up 32.8 fewer points per game (12.7) than the Bulldogs allow (45.5).

The Aggies collect 303.0 yards per game, 51.0 more yards than the 252.0 the Bulldogs allow.

When New Mexico State piles up over 252.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (3).

Season Stats