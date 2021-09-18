South Florida vs. Florida A&M College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen and South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott greet at the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (0-2) are heavily favored by 23 points over the FCS Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 49.5 points.

This article does not include any stats or insights for Florida A&M, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for South Florida vs. Florida A&M

Favorite Spread Total South Florida -23 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 19.5 points higher than the combined 30 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.5 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 58.8, 9.3 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Florida has one win against the spread.

The Bulls average 10.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Rattlers allow per outing (7.0).

The Bulls collect 131.0 more yards per game (277.0) than the Rattlers allow per matchup (146.0).

When South Florida amasses more than 146.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Rattlers have forced (0).

Florida A&M Stats and Trends

The Rattlers average 23.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Bulls allow (43.5).

The Rattlers collect 278.5 fewer yards per game (317.0) than the Bulls allow per contest (595.5).

This year the Rattlers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (3).

Season Stats