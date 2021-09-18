Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) are favored by 5.5 points against the FCS Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 54 points.

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Jackson State

Favorite Spread Total UL Monroe -5.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 21.5 points higher than the combined 32.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.0 points fewer than the 56 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Warhawks games this season is 55.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's total of 54.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

The Warhawks average 10.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 per matchup the Tigers give up.

The Warhawks rack up 162.0 fewer yards per game (87.0), than the Tigers allow per outing (249.0).

The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have zero takeaways .

Jackson State Stats and Trends

This year the Tigers put up 22.5 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Warhawks surrender (45.0).

The Tigers average 348.0 yards per game, 206.0 fewer yards than the 554.0 the Warhawks allow.

This season the Tigers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (3).

Season Stats