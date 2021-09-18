UL Monroe vs. Jackson State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) are favored by 5.5 points against the FCS Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 54 points.
Odds for UL Monroe vs. Jackson State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UL Monroe
-5.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 21.5 points higher than the combined 32.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 2.0 points fewer than the 56 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Warhawks games this season is 55.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's total of 54.
- The 49.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- The Warhawks average 10.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 per matchup the Tigers give up.
- The Warhawks rack up 162.0 fewer yards per game (87.0), than the Tigers allow per outing (249.0).
- The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have zero takeaways .
Jackson State Stats and Trends
- This year the Tigers put up 22.5 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Warhawks surrender (45.0).
- The Tigers average 348.0 yards per game, 206.0 fewer yards than the 554.0 the Warhawks allow.
- This season the Tigers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|UL Monroe
|Stats
|Jackson State
10.0
Avg. Points Scored
22.5
45.0
Avg. Points Allowed
11.0
87.0
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
554.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
249.0
0
Giveaways
0
3
Takeaways
0