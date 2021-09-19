Appalachian State vs. Marshall College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) walks off the field after losing to the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Marshall

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -5.5 -

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has two wins against the spread in two games this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers put up 19.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Thundering Herd surrender (8.5).

When Appalachian State records more than 8.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 118.0 more yards per game (405.5) than the Thundering Herd give up per outing (287.5).

In games that Appalachian State totals more than 287.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has covered the spread once this year.

Marshall's games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Thundering Herd put up 24.5 more points per game (46.5) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.0).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.0 points.

The Thundering Herd average 204.0 more yards per game (582.0) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (378.0).

When Marshall churns out more than 378.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over six times, four more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats