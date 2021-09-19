Appalachian State vs. Marshall College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1).
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Marshall
Appalachian State
-5.5
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has two wins against the spread in two games this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Mountaineers put up 19.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Thundering Herd surrender (8.5).
- When Appalachian State records more than 8.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers collect 118.0 more yards per game (405.5) than the Thundering Herd give up per outing (287.5).
- In games that Appalachian State totals more than 287.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (4).
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has covered the spread once this year.
- Marshall's games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- The Thundering Herd put up 24.5 more points per game (46.5) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.0).
- Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.0 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 204.0 more yards per game (582.0) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (378.0).
- When Marshall churns out more than 378.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over six times, four more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Marshall
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
46.5
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
8.5
405.5
Avg. Total Yards
582.0
378.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.5
2
Giveaways
6
2
Takeaways
4