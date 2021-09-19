Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Calvin Camp (5) celebrates his score against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) are small, 2-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Charlotte 49ers (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 56.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -2 56

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

Friday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 51.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Friday's total.

The 57.0 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has covered the spread two times this year.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The 49ers rack up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Blue Raiders give up.

When Charlotte records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The 49ers rack up 409.3 yards per game, 39.6 more yards than the 369.7 the Blue Raiders give up per contest.

In games that Charlotte picks up over 369.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three times this season, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (7).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

The Blue Raiders average 25.7 points per game, 6.4 more than the 49ers surrender (19.3).

The Blue Raiders rack up 113.6 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the 49ers give up (410.3).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (5).

Season Stats