MWC rivals square off when the No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Fresno State is favored by 31 points. The game has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -31 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points only twice this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is one point lower than the 59.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has covered the spread every time so far this year.

This season, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 31 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Bulldogs average 43 points per game, three more than the Rebels allow per outing (40).

Fresno State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40 points.

The Bulldogs collect 62.5 more yards per game (537.8) than the Rebels give up per outing (475.3).

When Fresno State amasses more than 475.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (5) this season.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This year, the Rebels have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 31 points or more.

The Rebels average 4.2 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Bulldogs give up (19.5).

The Rebels average 75.5 fewer yards per game (208) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (283.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats