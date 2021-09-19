Fresno State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MWC rivals square off when the No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Fresno State is favored by 31 points. The game has an over/under of 58.5 points.
Odds for Fresno State vs. UNLV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-31
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points only twice this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is one point lower than the 59.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Fresno State has covered the spread every time so far this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 31 points or more.
- Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Bulldogs average 43 points per game, three more than the Rebels allow per outing (40).
- Fresno State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 62.5 more yards per game (537.8) than the Rebels give up per outing (475.3).
- When Fresno State amasses more than 475.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (5) this season.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This year, the Rebels have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 31 points or more.
- The Rebels average 4.2 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Bulldogs give up (19.5).
- The Rebels average 75.5 fewer yards per game (208) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (283.5).
- The Rebels have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|UNLV
43
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
40
537.8
Avg. Total Yards
208
283.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
475.3
8
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
5