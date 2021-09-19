Liberty vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Liberty Flames (3-0) are 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Friday, September 24, 2021 against the Syracuse Orange (2-1). The game has an over/under of 52.5 points.
Odds for Liberty vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-6
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.
- Friday's over/under is 18.2 points lower than the two team's combined 70.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 23.5 points greater than the 29 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number five points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 49.3 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has covered the spread every time thus far this year.
- The Flames have been favored by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Flames rack up 21.3 more points per game (38) than the Orange give up (16.7).
- When Liberty scores more than 16.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Flames collect 435.3 yards per game, 210 more yards than the 225.3 the Orange allow per matchup.
- When Liberty totals over 225.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Orange have forced (2).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Syracuse has two wins against the spread.
- Syracuse's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Orange put up 20.4 more points per game (32.7) than the Flames allow (12.3).
- Syracuse is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 12.3 points.
- The Orange average 421.3 yards per game, 187.3 more yards than the 234 the Flames allow.
- When Syracuse piles up more than 234 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Orange have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Syracuse
38
Avg. Points Scored
32.7
12.3
Avg. Points Allowed
16.7
435.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.3
234
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
225.3
1
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
2