Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (3-0) are 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Friday, September 24, 2021 against the Syracuse Orange (2-1). The game has an over/under of 52.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -6 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.

Friday's over/under is 18.2 points lower than the two team's combined 70.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 23.5 points greater than the 29 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number five points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 49.3 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

The Flames have been favored by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Flames rack up 21.3 more points per game (38) than the Orange give up (16.7).

When Liberty scores more than 16.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames collect 435.3 yards per game, 210 more yards than the 225.3 the Orange allow per matchup.

When Liberty totals over 225.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Orange have forced (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Syracuse has two wins against the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Orange put up 20.4 more points per game (32.7) than the Flames allow (12.3).

Syracuse is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 12.3 points.

The Orange average 421.3 yards per game, 187.3 more yards than the 234 the Flames allow.

When Syracuse piles up more than 234 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Orange have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats