Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) scores a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) and linebacker Chris Collins (17) and defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The point total is set at 67.

Odds for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -4 67

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -4 67

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 67 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 80.6 points per game, 13.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.6 points per game, 29.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 61, six points fewer than Friday's total of 67 .

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 61.7 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered the spread one time this year.

The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 4 points or more.

The Cavaliers average 41.3 points per game, 28.0 more than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (13.3).

When Virginia puts up more than 13.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cavaliers collect 250.0 more yards per game (558.3) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (308.3).

In games that Virginia picks up over 308.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over four times this season, five fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (9).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Wake Forest's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Demon Deacons average 39.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cavaliers surrender (24.3).

Wake Forest is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Demon Deacons average only 10 more yards per game (416.3) than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (406.3).

When Wake Forest churns out over 406.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats