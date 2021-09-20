Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1). The total is 51 points for this game.

Odds for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -5.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.0, 4.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 51 .

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

The Falcons rack up 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls allow (18.3).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons collect 411.7 yards per game, 62.7 more yards than the 349.0 the Owls give up per matchup.

When Air Force piles up over 349.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have one turnover, five fewer than the Owls have takeaways (6).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This year, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Owls score 10.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Falcons allow (22.0).

Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.0 points.

The Owls average 480.3 yards per game, 152.3 more yards than the 328.0 the Falcons give up.

When Florida Atlantic piles up more than 328.0 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats