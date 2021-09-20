Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) tips the ball away Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 49

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) are massive 45-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2). The game has a point total set at 57.

Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -45 57

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in all three games this season.

Southern Miss has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 36 points per game, 21.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 60.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The 51.0 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 6.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Alabama has one win against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 45 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Crimson Tide rack up 23.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (17.3).

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 416.3 yards per game, 168.0 more yards than the 248.3 the Golden Eagles allow per matchup.

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 248.3 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (4).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

Southern Miss' games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Golden Eagles rack up 17.7 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Crimson Tide allow.

The Golden Eagles rack up 284.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Crimson Tide allow.

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (6).

