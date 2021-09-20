Alabama vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) are massive 45-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2). The game has a point total set at 57.
Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-45
57
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in all three games this season.
- Southern Miss has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 36 points per game, 21.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 60.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The 51.0 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 6.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Alabama has one win against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 45 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 23.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (17.3).
- Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 416.3 yards per game, 168.0 more yards than the 248.3 the Golden Eagles allow per matchup.
- Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 248.3 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (4).
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
- Southern Miss' games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- The Golden Eagles rack up 17.7 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Crimson Tide allow.
- The Golden Eagles rack up 284.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Crimson Tide allow.
- This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Southern Miss
41.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.7
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
416.3
Avg. Total Yards
284.3
307.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
248.3
1
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
4