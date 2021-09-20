Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Ethan Long (7) and kicker Cristian Zendejas (8) react after a 40-yard field goal by Zendejas in the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes square off when the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 14.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 44.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -14.5 44

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 45.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 32.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 9.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Arizona State is winless against the spread.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

This year, the Sun Devils average 16.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Buffaloes surrender (15.7).

When Arizona State puts up more than 15.7 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 436.3 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 328.3 the Buffaloes allow per outing.

When Arizona State amasses more than 328.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This year, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

This season the Buffaloes score 3.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Sun Devils surrender (17.0).

The Buffaloes rack up just 11.4 fewer yards per game (235.3) than the Sun Devils allow (246.7).

In games that Colorado piles up more than 246.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Buffaloes have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .

Season Stats