Arizona State vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Pac-12 foes square off when the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 14.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 44.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Colorado
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-14.5
44
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 45.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 32.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 9.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.5 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Arizona State is winless against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- This year, the Sun Devils average 16.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Buffaloes surrender (15.7).
- When Arizona State puts up more than 15.7 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Sun Devils collect 436.3 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 328.3 the Buffaloes allow per outing.
- When Arizona State amasses more than 328.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This year, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- This season the Buffaloes score 3.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Sun Devils surrender (17.0).
- The Buffaloes rack up just 11.4 fewer yards per game (235.3) than the Sun Devils allow (246.7).
- In games that Colorado piles up more than 246.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Colorado
31.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.0
17.0
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
436.3
Avg. Total Yards
235.3
246.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
328.3
7
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
2