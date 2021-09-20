Army vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). The contest's over/under is 52.

Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Total Army -7.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have combined to go over 52 points in all three games this season.

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 19.6 points lower than the two team's combined 71.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52-point total for this game is two points below the 54 points per game average total in RedHawks games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

So far this year Army has one win against the spread.

The Black Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Black Knights rack up 44.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the RedHawks allow per contest (29).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29 points.

The Black Knights collect 77 more yards per game (425.3) than the RedHawks give up per matchup (348.3).

In games that Army piles up more than 348.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The RedHawks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Miami (OH)'s games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the RedHawks average 5.3 more points per game (27.3) than the Black Knights give up (22).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 22 points.

The RedHawks rack up 87.7 more yards per game (380.7) than the Black Knights give up (293).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 293 yards.

The RedHawks have three giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have four takeaways .

