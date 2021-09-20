Army vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). The contest's over/under is 52.
Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have combined to go over 52 points in all three games this season.
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 19.6 points lower than the two team's combined 71.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52-point total for this game is two points below the 54 points per game average total in RedHawks games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- So far this year Army has one win against the spread.
- The Black Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Black Knights rack up 44.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the RedHawks allow per contest (29).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29 points.
- The Black Knights collect 77 more yards per game (425.3) than the RedHawks give up per matchup (348.3).
- In games that Army piles up more than 348.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the RedHawks have forced (3).
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The RedHawks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Miami (OH)'s games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the RedHawks average 5.3 more points per game (27.3) than the Black Knights give up (22).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 22 points.
- The RedHawks rack up 87.7 more yards per game (380.7) than the Black Knights give up (293).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 293 yards.
- The RedHawks have three giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have four takeaways .
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Miami (OH)
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
29
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
293
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.3
1
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
3