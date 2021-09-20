Auburn vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 27-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 57.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-27
57
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only twice this year.
- Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.
- The 49.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 55.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 27 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Tigers average 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers allow (37.0).
- When Auburn puts up more than 37.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers average 93.0 more yards per game (506.0) than the Panthers allow per outing (413.0).
- Auburn is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 413.0 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, while the Panthers have forced two.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- Georgia State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Panthers put up 15.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the Tigers surrender (12.7).
- When Georgia State records more than 12.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Panthers average 41.7 more yards per game (295.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (253.3).
- Georgia State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 253.3 yards.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Georgia State
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.7
12.7
Avg. Points Allowed
37.0
506.0
Avg. Total Yards
295.0
253.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.0
2
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
2