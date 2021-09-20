Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 27-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 57.

Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -27 57

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only twice this year.

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

The 49.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 55.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered the spread twice this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 27 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Tigers average 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers allow (37.0).

When Auburn puts up more than 37.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers average 93.0 more yards per game (506.0) than the Panthers allow per outing (413.0).

Auburn is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 413.0 yards.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, while the Panthers have forced two.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Georgia State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers put up 15.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the Tigers surrender (12.7).

When Georgia State records more than 12.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers average 41.7 more yards per game (295.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (253.3).

Georgia State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 253.3 yards.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats