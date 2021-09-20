Boise State vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is a 9.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 63.5 points.
Odds for Boise State vs. Utah State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-9.5
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have combined for 63.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 76 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.5 points greater than the 54 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 61.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is six points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Boise State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Broncos average 4.3 more points per game (35) than the Aggies allow (30.7).
- Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.7 points.
- The Broncos rack up 114 fewer yards per game (349), than the Aggies allow per matchup (463).
- The Broncos have four giveaways this season, while the Aggies have four takeaways .
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Utah State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Aggies put up 41 points per game, 17.7 more than the Broncos give up (23.3).
- When Utah State records more than 23.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Aggies average 151.4 more yards per game (563.7) than the Broncos allow (412.3).
- When Utah State picks up over 412.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Utah State
35
Avg. Points Scored
41
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
349
Avg. Total Yards
563.7
412.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463
4
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
4