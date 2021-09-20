Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) tackles Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is a 9.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 63.5 points.

Odds for Boise State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -9.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have combined for 63.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 76 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.5 points greater than the 54 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 61.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is six points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos average 4.3 more points per game (35) than the Aggies allow (30.7).

Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.7 points.

The Broncos rack up 114 fewer yards per game (349), than the Aggies allow per matchup (463).

The Broncos have four giveaways this season, while the Aggies have four takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Utah State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Aggies put up 41 points per game, 17.7 more than the Broncos give up (23.3).

When Utah State records more than 23.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies average 151.4 more yards per game (563.7) than the Broncos allow (412.3).

When Utah State picks up over 412.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats