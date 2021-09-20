Buffalo vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a 12-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 54.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-12
54
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 3.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 52.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 57.2 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Bulls average just 1.0 more point per game (32.3) than the Monarchs surrender (31.3).
- The Bulls collect 445.3 yards per game, 124.3 more yards than the 321.0 the Monarchs give up per outing.
- Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 321.0 yards.
- The Bulls have two giveaways this season, while the Monarchs have two takeaways .
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- So far this season Old Dominion has one win against the spread.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 12 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Monarchs score 24.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Bulls allow (21.0).
- The Monarchs average 348.3 yards per game, only 4.0 fewer than the 352.3 the Bulls allow.
- This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Old Dominion
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
445.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.3
352.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.0
2
Giveaways
3
2
Takeaways
2