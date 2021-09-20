Buffalo vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a 12-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 54.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -12 54

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 3.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 54-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 57.2 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Bulls average just 1.0 more point per game (32.3) than the Monarchs surrender (31.3).

The Bulls collect 445.3 yards per game, 124.3 more yards than the 321.0 the Monarchs give up per outing.

Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 321.0 yards.

The Bulls have two giveaways this season, while the Monarchs have two takeaways .

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

So far this season Old Dominion has one win against the spread.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 12 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Monarchs score 24.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Bulls allow (21.0).

The Monarchs average 348.3 yards per game, only 4.0 fewer than the 352.3 the Bulls allow.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (2).

Season Stats