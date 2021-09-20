Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-2) are facing tough odds as 23-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0). The over/under is set at 52 points for the contest.

Odds for BYU vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total BYU -23 52

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have not yet scored more than 52 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 45 points per game, 7.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 51.7, 0.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52 .

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

BYU's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Cougars average 9.0 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Bulls give up (34.7).

The Cougars collect 158.0 fewer yards per game (365.7), than the Bulls allow per outing (523.7).

The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (4).

South Florida Stats and Trends

So far this year South Florida has one win against the spread.

The Bulls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulls put up just 2.6 more points per game (19.3) than the Cougars give up (16.7).

When South Florida puts up more than 16.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls average 78.0 fewer yards per game (319.3) than the Cougars give up per matchup (397.3).

The Bulls have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .

Season Stats